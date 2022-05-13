KU starts shuttle service today

A meeting chaired by University of Karachi Acting Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Nasira Khatoon on Thursday decided to reopen the central cafeteria to facilitate the students of morning and evening shifts, and faculty, staff, and employees from Friday (today) onwards.

The acting registrar, Prof Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari, Finance Director Tariq Kaleem and Incharge Transport Unit Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali were also present on this occasion. After the unfortunate suicide attack at the varsity on April 26, 2022, on the campus, the administration decided to close all the canteens, including the central cafeteria, until the compilation of a database of people working in such food outlets.

After the verification of the details of workers of the central cafeteria, it was decided that the central cafe should be opened with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the KU administration has also permitted mobile tuck shops to operate within the campus. Initially, these tuck shops would operate near the central library, and department of applied chemistry, pharmacy building and UBL branch from 9am till 6pm.

Dr Ali informed the meeting that two mobile tuck shops would start functioning today and the rest of the two food-providing vehicles would be available from Monday onwards. He said more on-campus shuttle services would be available today. The meeting was told that the varsity had recently added new buses to its fleet owing to the ban on the operation of rickshaws and other vehicles on the campus. The meeting was also informed that all shuttle services were free of charge.

After the suicide bomb blast at the Confucius Institute inside the varsity, students of the university have been facing several difficulties in entering the campus as the acting administration as there are long queues at the gates due to the checking process. On Thursday morning, a student engaged in an argument with security personnel at the gate, during which he was manhandled.