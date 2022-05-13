Paper leak: DGK Board postpones English paper

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) has postponed Matric (Class-10) paper of English subject of the DG Khan Board held on May 11 following reports of leak of question paper. A notification issued by the HED Punjab notified the cancellation of the paper (Morning Session) observing that the next date of the paper would be announced in due course of time Sources said a committee had also been formed to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, exam staff of Lahore Board mistakenly collected bundle of mathematics paper scheduled to be held on May 14, on May 11 from the bank. Sources said the staff realised the mistake before opening the bundle and informed the Lahore Board management. It is pertinent to mention here that Matric (Class-10) exams are being conducted simultaneously by all the nine boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab.

A BISE Lahore official, seeking anonymity, said that since the paper of mathematics could not reach students, its safety was intact. However, he said every BISE had backup system (paper bank) to change paper in such cases.

Meanwhile, BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali has formed a fact finding committee. Lahore Board's PRO said that distribution inspector, superintendent and other staff members were suspended over negligence. He added inquiry against these officials were in process.