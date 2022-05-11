PM orders immediate restoration of NCOC after detection of Omicron’s sub-variant

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, taking notice of detection of highly-infectious sub-variant of Omicron virus, directed the restoration of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The prime minister ordered immediate restoration of the NCOC after the country a day earlier had reported its first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. He also sought a report from the Ministry of National Health on the current situation of the virus in the country.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) had detected a case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 through genome sequencing and reported that the new sub-variant was causing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in different countries. The NIH advised people to take the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the virus, which is vaccination against it.