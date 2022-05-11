Diesel shortage feared in DI Khan, other districts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The transporters and the local residents of Dera Ismail Khan and its adjoining districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces have expressed that transport crisis could emerge owing to the dwindling stock of diesel at the main oil depot in Kotla Jam.

They said that transport would jam as the supply of diesel from Kotla Jam Oil Depot had been stopped where the reserves had reached a dead level. Diesel oil and other petroleum products are being supplied to Dera Ismail Khan and its adjoining southern and tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Bhakkar, Layyah and other districts in Punjab from the Kotla Jam Oil Depot.

However, the transport could come to a standstill in Dera Ismail Khan and the neighbouring districts if the supply of diesel was not restored to Kotla Jam Oil Depot. The transporters said that the stock at Kotla Jam Oil Depot had reached a dead level, which could hamper the smooth flow of traffic in Dera Ismail Khan and other districts. They demanded the government to resume supply of diesel to Kotla Jam Oil Depot so the transporters could not face any difficulty in the time to come.