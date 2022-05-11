Noor Alam torpedoes NA’s attempt to debate President’s actions

ISLAMABAD: Dissident PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan and GDA’s Ghous Buksh Mehar frustrated coalition government’s attempt to debate and move a resolution in the National Assembly Tuesday against the President’s rejection of the Prime Minister’s advice on removal Punjab Governor.

Speaker Pervez Ashraf had accepted the request of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for a debate and resolution against what he called a violation of the Constitution and the President’s rejection of the Prime Minister’s advice on removal of Punjab Governor and fixed one hour for a debate. As the government was about to move a resolution after Federal Minister Javed Latif speech on the issue, Noor Alam objected to the move, asking the chair to first complete the agenda of the days, as it was a Private Members’ Day.

Later, GDA parliamentary leader Ghous Buksh Mehar pointed out lack of quorum that forced the chair to adjourn the house for Wednesday (today).

The chair also gave floor to Noor Alam Khan for presenting the Election (Amendment) Bill, 2022, opposing the right to vote to dual nationals. Following his bill referral to the Parliamentary Committee for Electoral Reforms, GDA’s parliamentary leader Ghaus Buksh Mehar pointed out quorum and house adjourned for Wednesday.

Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq wanted to debate and move a resolution against the President’s act and said that the Constitution was once again violated Monday by President Arif Alvi who had rejected the advice of the Prime Minister. He said the appointment of a governor was the prerogative of the Prime Minister and the President was bound to follow his advice.

“We want to pass a resolution against the violation of the Constitution,” he said. The minister said this happened first time in the history of Pakistan, adding if the President does not respect the Constitution, he should go home with dignity.

Speaking on the issue, Federal Minister Javed Latif said the Constitution was being violated for three and half years. “A new Imrani Fitna is happening in Pakistan,” he said. Meanwhile, MQM Member of National Assembly Kishwar Zahra on Tuesday complained about not being allotted a proper place in the National Assembly.

During the proceedings of the National Assembly, she criticized the government and said it seems that the government has kept the allies only to meet the quorum. If a suitable place is not allotted to her, she will not attend the assembly session on Wednesday. Following the complaint, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf directed the assembly staff to resolve the issue immediately.