Sarwar likely to join PMLN, contest election from Lahore

KARACHI: Former Punjab Governor is likely to join Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz. Besides, he will also contest next general election on PMLN ticket, said the sources.

They said that the former Punjab governor had called on PMLN leadership before going to perform Umrah. In the meeting, the PMLN leadership offered him Punjab governorship but he expressed his desire to contest election for the National Assembly seat from Shahdara, Lahore. Upon which, the PMLN leadership sought time to respond.

In this regard, the second meeting was held in London between Chaudhry Sarwar’s son Chaudhry Anas and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif. There was a breakthrough in the discussion and the political matters were finalized, said the sources.

Reacting on the development, Rashid Sipra, spokesman of the former governor, said Chaudhry Sarwar has yet to make a decision about his future political course, adding, he will consult with his friends first and then announce the decision publicly by himself. He requested the media to avoid broadcasting any news in this regard without checking the authenticity or taking Chaudhry Sarwar’s version.