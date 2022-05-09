Sindh govt to establish business liaison committee

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to establish a business liaison committee to preferably resolve the issues being faced by the fraternity of businessmen and industrialists in Karachi.

The directive was issued by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a meeting with the representatives of businessmen and traders of the city. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of his cabinet were also present on the occasion.

The Sindh CM told the participants of the meeting that the terms of reference and mandate of the proposed liaison committee and its subsidiary bodies would be adopted to speedily resolve their problems.

The fraternity of Karachi’s businessmen thanked the Sindh government and the PPP chairman for providing compensation to the shopkeepers of the Cooperative and Victoria markets in Saddar. While acknowledging that Karachi accounted for up to 50 percent of the exports from Pakistan, Bilawal, assured the delegation that the Sindh government would provide support to enhance the contribution. They complained that although Karachi had a massive contribution towards exports of the country but despite that, its businessmen and industrialists didn’t get their due share in the export development funds.

The delegation complained that Sindh had not been given its due share of the national gas reserves. They also asked for completion of K-IV water supply project for Karachi with its full capacity. Bilawal urged the businessmen and traders to join hands with the Sindh government to initiate development plans for the province.