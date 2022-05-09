PM orders emergency measures on glacial lake destruction

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered emergency measures in view of the destruction caused by a glacial lake outburst flood from the Shisper Glacier in Gilgit-Baltistan, especially to save lives and properties of people and their shifting to safer places. The PM also directed authorities to provide food, medicines and required emergency equipment to the affected areas.

The PM directed the federal government institutions to extend every possible assistance and cooperation to the government of Gilgit-Baltistan. He sought a report about the losses and the affected people and for preparing an alternative road due to the destruction of the Hassanabad Bridge on the Karakoram Highway.

The PM also sought estimates regarding destruction of irrigation and drinking water system as well as two affected power houses. He ordered for restoration of

power houses of 700 and 250 megawatts on a war footing and said the federal government would bear the expenditure to be incurred on restoration and maintenance of the power houses. Besides, he sought a report on the damages caused to the Karakoram Highway.

Separately, on the International Mother’s Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said no one could be more sincere than a mother, who is a place of solace in every pain, and he saluted the mothers of Palestine and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) whose sons are being martyred. “On this day, we salute the mothers of our martyrs, who laid their lives for the honour and dignity of the motherland,” he said on his message on the occasion of the International Mother’s Day.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said Allah Almighty introduced Himself through mother and placed the paradise beneath her feet. He said serving the mother is, in fact, a testimony to the character of a human being. “Let's make our world and thereafter better by serving mothers,” he said.

Shehbaz said mother's love, encouragement, and prayers always play a vital role in success of every individual including him. He said “we present tribute to great mothers like Dr Ruth Pfau, who led a fight against leprosy for 55 years.” He also paid rich tribute to Bilquis Edhi for playing a role of the mother of the entire society. He prayed the Almighty Allah to keep the souls of all mothers, including his own, in heaven. “It is the mother who teaches us Islam, Quran, humility, love for the Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him] and Pakistan as well as courage to face difficulties”.

Shehbaz Sharif said whatever he is today is due to the prayers and training of his brave father and devout mother. He urged people to serve their mothers because this relationship is an intimate and great connection.

From his twitter account, PM Shehbaz Sharif also shared his picture with his mother and stated that mother is not just a person; she is an emotion, a reservoir of love, an embodiment of sacrifice and selflessness. He stated that words just cannot capture the depth of motherliness. “No matter how old one grows, her loving arms and presence can ease your worries. May Allah bless all the mothers,” he tweeted.