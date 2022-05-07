PBC slams Punjab governor over reference against LHC judge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry on Friday condemned the announcement of Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema of filing a reference against Lahore High Court Justice Jawad Hassan in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

In a statement, he said Justice Jawad Hassan was an independent, upright and competent judge and an asset to the superior judiciary and lawyers of Pakistan stood by him. He said it was shocking and alarming that the governor had constantly violated the Constitution, ridiculed his office and sabotaged democratic values and norms which never been happened in the country. “His action shows that he is trying to create chaos and lawlessness in Punjab. However, lawyers are custodians of the Constitution and will never allow the governor to malign the dignity and respect of the judge for political gains,” he added.

He hoped the judiciary would take notice of the “unconstitutional action” taken by the governor. “Justice Jawad Hassan has always given decisions in accordance with the Constitution and law including his decision on the Punjab chief minister’s oath-taking,” he added.

He said that if the campaign did not stop, then lawyers would chalk out a future course of action to protect independent judges and superior judiciary.