PBC slams Punjab governor over reference against LHC judge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry on Friday condemned the announcement of Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema of filing a reference against Lahore High Court Justice Jawad Hassan in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).
In a statement, he said Justice Jawad Hassan was an independent, upright and competent judge and an asset to the superior judiciary and lawyers of Pakistan stood by him. He said it was shocking and alarming that the governor had constantly violated the Constitution, ridiculed his office and sabotaged democratic values and norms which never been happened in the country. “His action shows that he is trying to create chaos and lawlessness in Punjab. However, lawyers are custodians of the Constitution and will never allow the governor to malign the dignity and respect of the judge for political gains,” he added.
He hoped the judiciary would take notice of the “unconstitutional action” taken by the governor. “Justice Jawad Hassan has always given decisions in accordance with the Constitution and law including his decision on the Punjab chief minister’s oath-taking,” he added.
He said that if the campaign did not stop, then lawyers would chalk out a future course of action to protect independent judges and superior judiciary.
LAKKI MARWAT: A fire destroyed an old tree in Bachkan Ahmadzai village of Lakki Marwat district on Friday.Villagers...
LANDIKOTAL: A 20-year-old girl was killed and her brother, a student of nine grade, sustained injuries when armed men...
PESHAWAR: Mardan Medical Complex management on Friday claimed to have provided medical facilities to 6,934 patients...
LAKKI MARWAT: A dreaded outlaw was killed in a shootout with police in Shah Hassankhel area of Lakki Marwat, police...
PESHAWAR: The Chehlum of Raza Kuli Khan Khattak , a former chairman of the Bibojee Group of Companies, and erstwhile...
MANSEHRA: Three houses, including a multi-storey building, were gutted in a fire, which broke out because of unknown...
Comments