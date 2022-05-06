O’Sullivan sees off Trump to win seventh snooker world title

SHEFFIELD: Ronnie O’Sullivan equalled Stephen Hendry’s modern-day record of seven snooker World Championship titles by stopping a Judd Trump rally in its tracks with an 18-13 win in the final.

The showpiece match at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre was in the balance when the evening session started, with O’Sullivan leading 14-11 in the best of 35-frame contest after 2019 world champion Trump had bounced back from 12-5 down overnight.

But having lost his first session of the tournament, O’Sullivan, at 46, the oldest World Championship finalist since mentor Ray Reardon in 1982, surged ahead before sealing victory with a break of 85.

A sporting O’Sullivan, nicknamed the ‘Rocket’ for his speed round the table and widely regarded as the most naturally talented player in snooker history, paid tribute to Trump by saying his opponent was already an “all-time great” because of his attacking approach.