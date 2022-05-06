Rehman Dakait’s son arrested in Lyari

Police claimed arresting a son of slain notorious Lyari gangster Rehman Dakait during a raid on Thursday. The arrest of Sarban Baloch was made during the raid conducted in the Kalri area of Lyari. Police also claimed to have seized weapons, a motorcycle and drugs from his possession. They said the suspect was running a network of drugs in the area, and raids were underway for the arrest of his companions. A case has been registered.

Celebratory firing

Two people were killed and 11 others wounded in incidents of firing in parts of the city during the three days of the Eidul Fitr in Karachi. Two people were wounded in a firing incident in Nazimabad on the second day of the Eid. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where one of them, 30-year-old Obaid, son of Faiz, died.