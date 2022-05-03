Peshawar cinemas screening three new Pashto films

PESHAWAR: Three new Pashto films were screened at the cinemas in the provincial metropolis after a long hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new films – Kashar Khan Bana Chairay, Da Zakhmoono Hisab and Ishq Yao Lewantoob De – are also being screened at cinemas in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Quetta.

The films have been directed by Arshad Khan, while prominent stars Arshad Khan, Arbaz Khan, Jehangir Khan, Mehak Noor, Wardah, Feroza, Nayab, Farah Khan, Khalida Yasmeen, Imran Khan, Hussain Swati, Asif Khan, Rahim Shahzad and others have performed in the films.

Like other parts of the country, no new Pashto films were produced due to the coronavirus epidemic and the subsequent closure of cinemas.

Meanwhile, a colourful variety show kicked off at the lone theatre – Nishtar Hall – on Monday to provide enjoyment to the entertainment-starved residents of the city and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The three-day variety show “Da Akhtar Guloona” has been produced by Zardad Bulbul while other artistes and singers including Neelo Wisal Khayal, Sardar Marekhi, Shahzad Khayal, Sajjad Khalil and other men and women actors and artistes are performing in the show. Producer Zardad Bulbul said that Nishtar Hall, the lone cultural theatre in the city, remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic for two years.