World Press Freedom Day today: PFUJ to continue fight for freedom of expression

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of World Press Freedom Day, Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has expressed its strong resolve for ensuring freedom of press and expression in the country which remained on sharp decline during the previous regime.

PFUJ urged the incumbent government to focus on protection of freedom of speech and expression as no government can succeed in its goals without the constitutional rights of freedom of press and expression.

In a joint statement issued on Monday. PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi underlined the importance of freedom of press, free speech and expression. "Freedom of press is hallmark of any developed and healthy society and it cannot be compromised.”

PFUJ leaders said that the Imran-led government introduced draconian laws in the shape of Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) and amendment to the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) which could have imposed “Martial Law on Media”. Such laws were designed to deny freedom of press and expression and gag the media, they observed. But it was a sustained campaign of the PFUJ and civil society that forced the government to take back the amendment, they added.

World Press Freedom Day will be marked on Tuesday (May 3) across the globe including Pakistan to inform the international community that freedom of the press and freedom of expression are fundamental human rights.