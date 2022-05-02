Rare birth of Asiatic cheetah cubs in Iran

Tehran: An Asiatic cheetah gave birth to three "healthy" cubs in Iran, the head of the environment department said on Sunday, calling it a first in captivity for the endangered species.

"Iran", one of only a dozen cheetahs found in the Islamic republic, delivered three "healthy" cubs by C-section, Ali Salajegheh told IRNA news agency. "This is the first birth of an Asiatic cheetah in captivity," he said.

"By preserving these cubs, we can increase the cheetah population in captivity and then in semi-captivity," Salajegheh added. The cubs were born in the Touran Wildlife Refuge in the Semnan province east of Tehran, where the mother and her babies are being monitored in intensive care.