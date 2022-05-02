Rare birth of Asiatic cheetah cubs in Iran

Tehran: An Asiatic cheetah gave birth to three "healthy" cubs in Iran, the head of the environment department said on Sunday, calling it a first in captivity for the endangered species.
"Iran", one of only a dozen cheetahs found in the Islamic republic, delivered three "healthy" cubs by C-section, Ali Salajegheh told IRNA news agency. "This is the first birth of an Asiatic cheetah in captivity," he said.
"By preserving these cubs, we can increase the cheetah population in captivity and then in semi-captivity," Salajegheh added. The cubs were born in the Touran Wildlife Refuge in the Semnan province east of Tehran, where the mother and her babies are being monitored in intensive care.
Kyiv, Ukraine: Four civilians were killed in Russian shelling in the town of Lyman on Sunday as Moscow’s forces push...
Nairobi: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Sunday a 12-percent hike in the minimum wage as the country...
Doha: Qatar, which has been leading tense mediation between Chad’s military government and opposition rebels for six...
Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was ushered from a May Day event on Sunday after angry miners...
Baghdad: A British man arrested at Baghdad airport in late March in possession of pottery fragments that are alleged...
New York: In his colorful jacket emblazoned with the slogan "Eat the rich," Christian Smalls is accosted from all...
Comments