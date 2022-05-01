IHC seeks report on task force proposals on missing persons

The IHC building. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought from the government a report on the recommendations made by the Federal Task Force on Missing Persons on May 17, directing the deputy attorney general to place it on record in a sealed envelope.

This is stated in IHC CJ’s written order released on Saturday after hearing the case of missing journalist, Mudassir Naru, on April 22.

The court also appointed Amna Masood Janjua of Defence of Human Rights as amicus curiae in the case.

The court directed the interior secretary to inform the court about any development in the case after meeting Naru’s family with the prime minister.

According to the order, the counsel for the parties had recommended the government should be given an opportunity to state its policy on the missing persons, and amicus curiae, Faisal Siddiqui, had informed the court the recommendations of the task force, instituted in 2013, had been sent to the interior ministry.



The order mention Amna Janjua having informed the court that she has the copy of a report compiled by the commission on enforced disappearances.

The court directed the deputy attorney general to place the report on court’s record after getting instructions from the federal government.