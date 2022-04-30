Kaleem Imam retires

Islamabad : Having served for 33 years plus, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam generally known as philosopher cop, retired with honour on 25th April 2022. He is an exemplary former civil servant of the police force, having served as Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Narcotics Control. He has held challenging positions both nationally and internationally, says a press release.

He holds a PhD in Politics and International Relations, an LLM degree in Human Rights Law from SOAS, UK, and an LLB and master’s degree in Philosophy. He speaks regularly at various training institutes and public forums and is the author of several publications on a national and international scale.

He has served principally as IG Islamabad where he succeeded in securing the capital in the aftermath of the Swat operations and combated terrorism. As IG Punjab, he is renowned for conducting fair and transparent elections without any casualties during the voting process

During his time as IG Sindh, he was praised for his belief in rule of law, where he reformed and restructured working processes, reduced street crime, and did much to improve law and order conditions in rural Sindh.

He introduced numerous IT initiatives while serving twice as the IG NHMP, and reduced accidents by creating a driving license repository.