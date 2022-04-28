Iran FM felicitates Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday received a felicitation call from Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. They underscored the importance of fraternal ties between the two countries. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked Iran’s support over the Kashmir issue.

“FM B (Bilawal) BhuttoZardari received felicitation call from Iranian FM Amirabdolahian. Underscored imp (importance) of fraternal ties. Thanked for Iran’s support on Kashmir & solidarity with Palestine. Iranian FM invited B (Bilawal) Bhutto Zardari to visit Iran who also reciprocated the invitation,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in tweet. PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz also congratulated Bilawal.

“Prayers for your success,” she wrote on Twitter. Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari — the sister of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — said that she is proud of her brother, who has taken oath as a federal minister today (Wednesday).

Taking to Instagram, Bakhtawar shared a picture of Bilawal. She wrote: "Today Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will take oath as Pakistan Foreign Minister — decided by #PPP CEC & we couldn't be more proud of him."

"Already outshone in Parliament & always stuck to his democratic values," wrote Bakhtawar, adding that she is "excited to witness this path." In another picture, Bakhtawar shared Bilawal's picture while taking oath as the federal minister.

"Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at 33 becomes the youngest Foreign Minister in #Pakistan #History," she wrote. President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the PPP chairman, who is likely to become the foreign minister, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with other federal cabinet members also attended the ceremony.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal's younger sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari were also present at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Federal ministers, including Rana Sanaullah, Naveed Qamar, Khurshid Shah, Sherry Rehman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar also attended the ceremony.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Aseefa wrote: "Congratulations to the youngest Foreign Minister in Pakistan’s history @BBhuttoZardari." "The task is daunting, and the previous government have hurt our international standing but I have no doubt that you will make our country, party, and family proud," she added.