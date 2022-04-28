Centre to assist Sindh government in security affairs, says Sanaullah

On behalf of the federal government, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has made the assurance that the Sindh administration will be offered the maximum assistance for maintaining the security-related affairs of the province.

Sanaullah made the announcement regarding the Centre’s assistance to the provincial government while addressing a news briefing, along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, at the CM House on Wednesday evening.

The briefing was held after the interior minister and the CM had co-chaired a top-level meeting on the security affairs of the province a day after a suicide attack targeting Chinese faculty was carried out at the University of Karachi.

The interior minister rushed to the city on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and visited the Consulate General of China to offer condolences over the death of three Chinese nationals in the terrorist attack.

Addressing the news briefing later, the minister said that the entire nation stands united against the menace of terrorism. He said that the leadership of the new coalition government has been striving to resolve national issues. He acknowledged that China has always stood with Pakistan in all its testing times.

Sanaullah pointed out that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has been inactive over the past four years. He said the PM will soon consult all the provinces to get a briefing on Nacta.

Referring to the tragic incident at KU, he expressed his resolve to make Karachi a peaceful city again. He said the terrorist act in Karachi was an attack on Pakistan and China’s friendship. He recalled that China has always come to Pakistan’s aid as its true friend, saying that the friendship between the two countries shows an exemplary bonding.

He said he has assured the Sindh CM of extending every kind of assistance for maintaining peace in the province. He also said the Centre will play a vigorous role in maintaining law and order in Karachi.

The interior minister said that the leadership of the new coalition government will start the process of dialogue for finding practical solutions to national-level problems.

He told the media that they have offered the Chinese Embassy and its diplomatic staff to increase the arrangements for their security. He said that so far the Chinese Embassy has not asked the government to beef up its security.

He also said that the Chinese diplomatic mission has been assured of complete cooperation by the government in the security-related affairs of the province. He added that the government will ensure the protection of the Chinese nationals in the country.

Sanaullah said that the Chinese authorities have expressed satisfaction with the special security arrangements made by the government after the suicide bomb attack in Karachi. He expressed the resolve of the government to bring to justice the criminals behind the incident so as to prevent the recurrence of such acts of terrorism in future.

He said that the people in the country who are part of the struggle for their rights are not involved in terrorism. He also said the government needs to take more stringent measures to prevent such acts of terrorism. He added that the latest attack was very tragic and unprecedented.

The minister said that no work has been done at Nacta over the past four years, but the PM will hold a meeting with the four CMs to revive the counterterrorism authority.

He said that the future of Pakistan lies in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that CPEC projects will act as milestones in the process of development of the country. He also said the government will provide the utmost protection to the people associated with CPEC projects in the country.

He pointed out that certain external forces are behind the terrorist attack, as they have been working to weaken the country. Without naming ousted premier Imran Khan, the interior minister said that a person in the country has been propagating a fraudulent narrative that is based on lies.

He said that in the next general elections the public will hold accountable all the elements that have been promoting the false narrative. He also said that the people did not take part in the protest a day earlier to show their opposition to the false narrative.

Sanaullah said that only 2,345 people had taken part in the protest in Punjab on Khan’s call. He also mentioned that the government has amended the laws related to the exit control list.

CM Shah said on the occasion that he had only once talked to former PM Khan over the phone during his tenure, while he had talked to the current premier several times over the past few days.

Earlier, the interior minister and Sindh’s chief executive were briefed by the officials concerned about the investigation conducted so far in connection with the terrorist attack at KU.

The meeting was attended by the Chinese consul general; the interior secretary; Sindh’s chief secretary, police chief, Rangers chief and home secretary; the Karachi police chief and other officials.

250 cameras needed

Muhammad Ismail Rahoo said on Wednesday that the security of Sindh’s universities will be reviewed, and that he will talk to the authorities to revive the standard operating procedures devised for the province’s educational institutions, particularly where foreign faculty is present.

Rahoo said that a new security plan will also be discussed in the light of the attack on Chinese teachers at KU. The universities & boards minister pointed out that since China has a key role in Pakistan’s economic development, such vicious attempts are being made to harm relations between the two countries.

He visited KU and met its acting vice chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Khatoon, acting registrar Prof Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari, Confucius Institute Pakistan Director Prof Dr Nasiruddin Khan, Campus Security Adviser Dr Muhammad Zubair, Dr Abdul Jabbar and others. Dr Nasira briefed the minister about the unfortunate incident.

Later, talking to the media at the site of the incident, Rahoo mentioned that the departments concerned are investigating the matter, saying that whoever is found to be involved in the incident will be brought to justice.

Responding to a question, he said KU at present needs over 250 cameras to ensure integrated surveillance of the long area of the educational institution.

He said that ample security arrangements had been made on campus, adding that foolproof security had been provided to the Chinese faculty members at KU. He also said that private security guards and four Rangers soldiers were deployed to secure the movement of the Chinese faculty on campus, adding that two soldiers had also been injured in the incident. He said that eight Chinese faculty members reside on campus, and their security has been tightened.

Security meeting

A security meeting was held at the KU VC Secretariat, where it was decided that the authorities will be asked to increase Rangers’ movement inside campus, and to deploy soldiers at all entry and exit points, and routes.

The meeting also decided to write to the authorities for an integrated lighting system at KU, installation of security cameras and repair of the university’s perimeter wall. They also discussed issuing computerised passes to students, faculty and administrative staff, and proposed establishing an information desk at KU’s Silver Jubilee Gate to reduce visitors on campus. Meanwhile, the Chinese CG in Karachi visited the site of the incident. Investigation officials were also present on the occasion. A floral wreath was laid at the site by the consul general.