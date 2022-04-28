 
Thursday April 28, 2022
Over 20 killed in anti-Muslim attack in Ethiopia

By AFP
April 28, 2022

ADDIS ABABA: More than 20 people have been killed in an attack on Muslims in the northern Ethiopian city of Gondar during the funeral of a Muslim elder, a local Islamic group said on Wednesday.

The Islamic Affairs Council of Amhara, the region where Gondar is located, described Tuesday’s attack at a cemetery as a "massacre" by heavily-armed "extremist Christians." The attackers "fired a barrage of heavy machine guns and grenades... leaving many dead while others who were injured have been taken to hospital," the religious body said.

