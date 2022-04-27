PM allocates portfolios to four ministers, one MoS

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has allocated portfolios to four Federal Ministers and one Minister of State (MoS).

Khurram Dastgir Khan has been given the portfolio of Power, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Economic Affairs, Riaz Hussain Pirzada Human Rights and Murtaza Javed Abbasi Parliamentary Affairs, while Muhammad Hashim Notezai will be Minister of State for Power. The Cabinet Division has also issued a notification to this effect.

A 33-member federal cabinet took oath from the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani last week. However, the portfolios of four Federal Ministers and one Minister of State were notified on Tuesday.