ISLAMABAD: Former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser had appointed a 72-year-old person on a hefty monthly salary of Rs1.9 million, Geo News reported quoting sources.
On Monday, more details related to the appointments and promotions made in the National Assembly by former speaker Asad Qaiser surfaced.
The sources said Abdul Latif Yousafzai was given MP-1 scale and made adviser to the National Assembly on legal matters. Geo News has got the details of Abdul Latif Yousafzai’s appointment, salary and other perks.
Abdul Latif Yousafzai was recruited on the monthly salary of Rs1.9 million and was given other perks. Besides, despite presence of advisers, the National Assembly Secretariat had hired the services of private lawyers.
During the budget session, after the payment of honorarium, the adviser was given the salary of Rs3 million and one year was extended in his service, recruited for two years in 2019.
It is pertinent to mention that more than 200 employees were recruited in the Parliament Secretariat by former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, who allegedly belonged to his constituency.
