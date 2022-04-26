 
close
Tuesday April 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Asad Qaiser appointed 72-year-old on Rs1.9m monthly salary: sources

More than 200 employees were recruited in the Parliament Secretariat by the former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, who allegedly belonged to his constituency

By Asif Bashir Chaudhry
April 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser had appointed a 72-year-old person on a hefty monthly salary of Rs1.9 million, Geo News reported quoting sources.

On Monday, more details related to the appointments and promotions made in the National Assembly by former speaker Asad Qaiser surfaced.

The sources said Abdul Latif Yousafzai was given MP-1 scale and made adviser to the National Assembly on legal matters. Geo News has got the details of Abdul Latif Yousafzai’s appointment, salary and other perks.

Abdul Latif Yousafzai was recruited on the monthly salary of Rs1.9 million and was given other perks. Besides, despite presence of advisers, the National Assembly Secretariat had hired the services of private lawyers.

During the budget session, after the payment of honorarium, the adviser was given the salary of Rs3 million and one year was extended in his service, recruited for two years in 2019.

It is pertinent to mention that more than 200 employees were recruited in the Parliament Secretariat by former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, who allegedly belonged to his constituency.

Comments

    Khadim Hussain commented 11 hours ago

    Actually, Pakistan is the only country in the world where there is no system. Therefore opportunists left no stone to loot us.

    22 2

    Pakistani commented 10 hours ago

    please share salaries of current MPs and MNAs as well.

    21 7

    Qazi Tahir Naeem commented 9 hours ago

    System is there. There is need to find committed people to implement. Ye qoum Danda mangti hai, ye log mulk sy bahar ja ky aysy seedhy hoty hein jyssy ....

    11 2

    Mussarat Hussain commented 9 hours ago

    Nothing new. This has been happening for the last 70 years. He didn't commit blunder by appointing jobless people from his constituency. Just to remind you, former Speaker NA in Bhutto's regime also recruited about 375 jobless people from his home constituency Multan.

    21 8