Pakistan hockey team starts training in Belgium

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan hockey team that reached the Netherlands late Friday, started training sessions in Belgium before playing their first Test against Netherlands.
The team started their training sessions on Saturday.
Following three days of training, Pakistan will take on Holland in the first Test on April 26 in Breda followed by the second Test on April 27.
On April 29, the green-shirts will take on Belgium before moving to Spain for three back-to-back Test match series.
The three-Test matches against Spain will be played on May 2, 3, and 4.
All matches will be played In Barcelona where Pakistan won Olympic bronze in 1992.
