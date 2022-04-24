Three troops martyred in attack from across Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred when terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani troops in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday. Terrorists, from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in general area, Dewagar, North Waziristan district.

The Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner. As per credible intelligence reports, due to the fire of Pakistani troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties.

During the fire exchange, Havaldar Taimoor (resident of Jhelum, age 30 years), Naik Shoaib (resident of Attock, age 38 years) and Sepoy Saqib Nawaz (resident of Sialkot, age 24 years), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities in future. Pak Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men will further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

APP adds: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack launched from across the border on the security forces in North Waziristan.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of Shaheed Havaldar Taimur, Naek Shoaib and Sepoy Saqib. He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the attack, said a press release. The prime minister also lauded the courage and resolve of the security forces to protect the country’ s borders and maintain peace in the country.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan strongly condemned the firing incident across the Pak-Afghan border at personnel of Pakistani security forces from Afghanistan.

The minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel in the cross-border terrorists activity, said a press release. He said such incidents are unacceptable and immediate steps needed to be taken to prevent terrorist activities. He paid tribute to the security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country. He also extended condolences to the families of martyred personnel.