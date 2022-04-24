Nawaz, Bilawal resolve to rebuild country jointly

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and supremo of PMLN Nawaz Sharif and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday resolved that their parties would work together to rebuild the country.

“Both leaders agreed that they have accomplished a great deal whenever they worked together,” according to a communiqué released after their meeting in London.

It said both leaders discussed ways forward after a constitutional victory for democracy, the rule of law and supremacy of parliament. It was resolved that at a crucial crossroads in the country’s history the imperative to work together to rebuild the country was seriously needed.

The communiqué said that the two parties’ agenda included completing the unfinished business left on the Charter of Democracy (CoD), as well as a discussion on the broad roadmap for future with consensus of all democratic forces.

It was also agreed that high-level summitry was needed to brainstorm the path ahead for a new charter.

The communiqué stated that immediate goals include repairing the rot across the board.

It said there was a strong realisation that the people of Pakistan had suffered greatly due to disastrous economic mismanagement and unprecedented incompetence of the PTI government, all of which needed to be addressed and repaired.

The communiqué’ said the joint goals would focus on reversing in phases the drastic economic slide that Imran Khan has taken the country down on, the terrible blunders and self-serving trade-offs on foreign policy, as well as healing the deep scars from assaults made on the country’s democratic system.