Dadu blaze: DC removed, DHO, AC suspended for inefficiency

KARACHI: Taking serious notice of the recent fire incident in the District Dadu, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has removed deputy commissioner Dadu, and suspended district health officer as well as assistant commissioner.

It may be recalled that a fire erupted in village Faiz Mohammad Duryani of District Dadu on April 17 at around 9 pm and within half an hour it engulfed the entire village.

The inferno reduced over 50 houses to ashes, killed 160 livestock and claimed the lives of eight children and one woman.The CM announced compensation for the affected families and ordered an inquiry under Sindh Home Secretary, Saeed Mangnijo.

In the light of the inquiry, the CM has ordered the removal of Deputy Commissioner Dadu Samiullah Shaikh and placed the services of the DHO Dr Abdul Hameed Shaikh, and Assistant Commissioner Mehar Faheem Lakhair under suspension, for their failure to respond to the incident in time. The CM has posted Syed Murtaza Shah as new deputy commissioner in District Dadu and directed him to take necessary measures for the restoration of the gutted village and the welfare of the ill-fated villagers.