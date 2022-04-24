Islamabad Police doled out to minions

Islamabad : Some time back an extraordinary decision was taken by the top boss or bosses of the Islamabad police to transfer most of the officers of Inspector rank, serving as Station House Officers (SHOs) and assigned them ‘desk duties’.

These experienced inspectors either worked hard after being inducted into the police service as ‘constable’ to reach this coveted position or were inducted directly as ‘sub-inspectors’ or ‘inspectors’ after passing a specific test according to the revised rules in the police system were always posted as the SHOs.

And an SHO was responsible for maintaining law and order, checking street crimes, keeping a close eye on the suspicious persons living in the area under his jurisdiction, or frequently visiting and suspected to be involved in any kind of unlawful activities.

This surveillance was most effective, especially checking drug pushers, the street criminals like mobile and purse-snatchers, and many others. And this was possible only if a competent and hardworking SHO is leading the force under him in the best possible professional manner. Every SHO works as ‘eyes and ears for his immediate superior, either the ASP/DSP or the DPO.

But this sudden decision to transfer a large majority of experienced Inspectors working as SHOs in the police stations and replace them with many junior sub-inspectors as the SHOs has immediately reflected adversely not only on the performance of police but resulted in an unprecedented surge in the crime rate in the federal capital.

The people responsible for managing the setup at police stations are of the view that the decision-makers of Islamabad police while violating entire values of the selections of SHOs, have set self-made criteria to select or choose persons to head the most important office of the police structure, the ‘Police Station’.

It is evident that those in command of the Islamabad Police are not preparing a team of the SHOs suitable enough to fight society crime and criminal mafias. These ‘favourites’ picked by the police bosses do not meet the criteria of policing in the city of ‘clouts’.

At present 18 police stations out of a total of 22, are headed by sub-inspectors (SIs) as the SHOs, while, only 4 officers of the rank of Inspectors are deployed in police stations – Bhara Kahu, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, and Sihala. Statistics indicate that the ratio of appointment of Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors comes to 18 and 82.

Why the importance of the officers of the ranks Inspectors for the appointment as SHO has been ignored could not be ascertained.

The station house officer (SHO) is supposed as an indispensable vertebra of the police body who is directly responsible for maintaining peace in a limited jurisdiction. He also stands accountable for sweeping out every anti-social element from the premises falling under his command.

The role of station house officers (SHOs) is highly significant in eradicating street crimes and preventing the growth of moguls emerging in their jurisdictions.

But what about the police stations of the federal capital Islamabad where lower-ranking officers, Sub Inspectors, are supposed to be more important than the Inspectors and competent and capable for the appointment as SHOs in police stations replacing far more experienced Inspectors?

Possessing good experience in policing, building strong relations with leading personalities living in his jurisdiction, being aware of social and anti-social elements dwelling his jurisdiction, keeping eye on improvised people, especially living in far-flung localities or those who avoid living in populated vicinities are presumed extra qualification of an officer to be appointed as the SHOs.

But what happened in the federal capital Islamabad is that the top cops responsible for managing effective police setup at every police station have decided to grant one of the most important assignments of the police structure to the lower ranks, who are clearly inexperienced with imperfect proficiency, low familiarity as well as societal acquaintance and integrity.

The result is there! Street crime has shot up alarmingly, apparently because the inexperienced SHOs are not taking interest in contesting against the ‘gangsters’ active in their jurisdictions. Because of creating such a state of affairs the law and order of the city have been compromised.

An SHO is the most important link between those working under his command and the bosses above him right up to the Inspector-General level.

The book describes the qualification and selection criteria of SHO and is normally notified through the official orders issued by the District Police Officer (DPO) or Operational office of the district.

SHO is known as a station house officer and his rank is BS 16 (Inspectors). He is responsible for all activities in the specific police station. An SHO can express willingness in investigating a specific crime within the jurisdiction.

He is directly accountable for any unlawful activity in the area under his jurisdiction and he is responsible and bound to maintain law and order situations within the area under his jurisdiction while all officials and officers up to the rank of sub-inspector perform their duties under his command.

Though, both Inspector and Sub Inspector can be posted as SHO, but not prefer sub-inspectors over an Inspector where the services of an experienced Inspector are available.