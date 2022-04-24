The country’s political arena remains packed with political rivals who hurl accusations against each other for political point scoring. The previous opposition called the PTI-led government a selected government, and now the PTI which has assumed the role of opposition is labelling the new political setup as an ‘imported’ government. These accusations are undoubtedly more dangerous than the previous one.
The only way that the new regime has to counter these accusations is by putting the battered economy back on track and presenting a people-friendly budget. If this is done, the government will be lauded for its efforts. This way will also help strike down the PTI’s narrative once and for all.
Shakeel Ahmad Khan
Rawalpindi
