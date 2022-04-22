ECL being recompiled: Rana Sana

Rana Sanaullah takes charge as interior minister. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that those who have committed “economic terrorism” will not be allowed to flee the country, adding that the Exit Control List (ECL) is being recompiled.

In a statement, the interior minister said that "economic terrorists" are national criminals and they will not be permitted to leave the country. Sanaullah said that Imran Niazi and his party should collectively apologise to the nation for his “incompetency and for looting the national wealth.” He also said: “Imran Khan was ousted through the no-confidence motion and now he has fled the political field.”

One day prior, the interior minister had taken a swipe at the former prime minister and had questioned his meeting with US Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullah Omar. The Congresswoman, who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan, April 20-24, had meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi, as well as Imran Khan.

"Was the meeting with the American Congresswoman part of a conspiracy or was it interference?" the minister asked Imran Khan in a statement. "Which US conspiracy did you discuss with Ilhan Omar"?



He went on to say why Imran Khan, who was accusing the former opposition of hatching a conspiracy along with the United States against his government, was meeting Americans. The interior minister offered Imran Khan medical treatment, saying if anyone takes him to a hospital, the government is ready to bear its expenses.

He said former prime minister Imran Khan’s dope tests should be conducted, adding that the person addressing in a “special condition” needs proper medical treatment. He said the mistake that was committed has been corrected, adding that now it is a time its mental condition be corrected.

Taking a dig at Imran Khan, he said: “From the 20 kilograms of (narcotics) falsely attributed to me, have you kept some for yourself?”The interior minister further said after destroying economy, “Mir Jaffer Niazi” conspired against Pakistan, adding that just after his government was ousted, the “imported ministers and advisers” began to be exported back.