FBR told to probe vehicles ‘under-invoicing’ by private firm

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an inquiry into the alleged under-invoicing of vehicles of a private company and called for a report within a month.

A PAC meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Rana Tanveer Hussain. FBR officials gave briefed the parliamentary forum on the issue of import of vehicles by the private company. At the beginning of the meeting, Fateha was offered for the deceased committee member, Iqbal Muhammad Ali.

The FBR officials told the committee that the company had imported 11,223 vehicles and paid duty at standard rate. In total, the FBR has collected Rs36 billion duty on the vehicles. The Public Accounts Committee directed the FBR chairman to further inquire into the matter and submit report within a month.