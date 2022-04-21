Asim in semis of QSF Squash tournament

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan moved into the semifinals of the $5000 QSF Squash 2 in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.

Top seed Asim defeated Egypt’s sixth seed Omar ElKattan 5-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-4 in 48 minutes in the quarterfinals. Now, he will face fifth seed Ong Sai Hung from Malaysia in the semis.