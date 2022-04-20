(From left) Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sherry Rehman, Shazia Marri, Hina Rabbani Khar and Aisha Ghous Pasha. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Five women, including three federal ministers and two ministers of the state, took the oath in the 37-member cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

They included federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sherry Rehman and Shazia Marri and ministers of state Aisha Ghous Pasha and Hina Rabbani Khar.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz felicitated the newly sworn-in women members of the cabinet. Carrying the pictures of Shazia Marri, Marriyum Auranzeb and Hina Rabbani Khar, the PMLN leader in a post on her Twitter handle, said, “Best wishes and more power to all these wonderful women as they become the face of the government and the country. As women are the identity of Pakistan, it is one of my biggest dreams to see women excelling in every field in Pakistan and it has to start from the very top. Kion ke #HumPehchanPakistanKi.”