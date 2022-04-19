US congresswoman due tomorrow, to visit AJK

ISLAMABAD: US Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullah Omar is expected to arrive in Islamabad Wednesday (tomorrow) and the highlight of the visit will be a trip to Azad Kashmir.

A senior official at the Foreign Office has confirmed the visit though there has been no official announcement and no announcement from the US Embassy either. Thirty seven-year-old Omar belongs to the Democrats and represents the State of Minnesota in Congress, one of the two Muslim women elected to the US Congress in 2018.

She has staunchly supported Kashmiris in IIOK and has often tweeted her

support. In 2019 after the annexation of Kashmir by Modi, Omer had called for an immediate restoration of communication; respect for human rights, democratic norms, and religious freedom; and de-escalation in Kashmir, saying that the international organisations should be allowed to fully document what is happening on the ground.