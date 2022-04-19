PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Monday Panagahs or shelterhomes were a pro-poor initiative and the...
ISLAMABAD: Senator Raza Rabbani has asked the new government to present the details of IMF agreement inked by PTI...
BANNU/KHAR: Two more cops were martyred in separate attacks in Bannu and Bajaur districts on Monday, local and...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority Prof Dr Anis Ahmad has approached the Foreign Secretary...
ISLAMABAD: PMLN leader Miftah Ismail on Monday said his government was fully capable of resolving the energy crisis...
Islamabad: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, today has signed a letter of understanding...
Comments