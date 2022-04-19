Investigate now

While speaking to a public rally in March, Imran Khan said that only an animal could be neutral. Before making such remarks, he did not even think that he remained neutral over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. His visit to Russia undoubtedly saddened the US, but what was expressed by Donald Lu shouldn’t be taken as a conspiracy against Khan. After the ISPR press conference, it has been confirmed that no conspiracy was hatched against the Imran Khan government. However, Khan still stubbornly insists that his government was toppled through a foreign conspiracy.

Before we become a deeply divided nation, the new government should form a commission to investigate the letter. As most Pakistanis are unable to comprehend diplomatic terms, the findings of the investigative body should be in simple language. Our country is already in deep political, diplomatic, and economic crises, and it may not be able to bear further political instabilities. Once the foreign conspiracy narrative is buried, the PTI’s support base will expect solutions to the ongoing crises from their party leaders. For the sake of our country, we want every party to work towards resolving the existing crises.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu