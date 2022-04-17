ISLAMABAD: PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the next resignation may be of President Arif Ali.
Talking to media persons, she said that the announcement of the federal cabinet was expected today. She could not confirm when the federal cabinet will take oath. She termed the resignations of PTI members fake.
It may be recalled that Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri has resigned from his post.
Sources said that the resignation of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri has been received by the office of the Secretary National Assembly.
Qasim Suri said that his resignation from the post of Deputy Speaker was in line with the party’s vision.
