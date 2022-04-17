Parde Mein Rehne Do promises gentle handling of a tough subject

Karachi : Impotence sounds like a really heavy issue to be thinking about over Eid break, but the way Wajahat Rauf sees it, testing the waters is definitely worth the risk.

Shazia Wajahat, producer for Pardey Mein Rehne Do (PMRD), Ali Rehman Khan, who plays the lead with Hania Aamir, and director Wajahat Rauf all agree that while the subject may be a contentious one for Pakistani audiences, exploring it has its rewards.

“This is something that isn’t talked about in our society,” says Rehman. “You don’t even hear murmurs.”

Taboo culturally, and perhaps a sore point for those who have dealt with impotence and infertility firsthand and within their immediate circles, is PMRD really hoping to reel in audiences and good reviews?

Wajahat Rauf thinks the topic has been treated with respect, both in terms of its gravity, and keeping the conservative viewer in mind.

“There are certain allusions or outright depictions that we have seen in foreign cinema,” he says, referring to the trailer of an Indian film about erectile dysfunction, “that our audience isn’t ready for, or perhaps never will be. Our values and societal etiquette might never allow for that.”

But Rauf isn’t out to change the mindset or challenge the status quo: he respects the culture we live in and wants to put his work out without offending anyone.

To illustrate this, he speaks about a sequence in the movie that was shot, but didn’t make the final cut.

At the same time, he feels that streaming has changed the kind of content we consume.

Shazia Wajahat seconds this, and adds that the exposure to all kinds of content on digital has matured palate and expectation.

“We’re done with Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge,” she says. “The time for that is done.”

Aside from the way the audience would receive the film and its subject, it will also be interesting to see how Ali Rehman’s popular perception might change post the film’s release.

Rauf says that while Rehman never had the conversation with him, it is a “big deal for an actor, a man to play this role,” since audiences tend to associate the character with the actor.

For Rehman, accepting the role was a no-brainer.

“Not only was I not reluctant to play the role, I was adamant to play it.

“We play a lot of characters that excite us and the one-dimensional ones that keep our kitchen running, something like this is just a goldmine of performance potential, “ he says. “Not only was it fun to play, all I’m doing is adding to my credits and portfolio.”

While now we just have to wait for all the Eid releases to decide whether we like them or not, and what they got right or wrong, we can say for sure that PMRD is one release we’re looking forward to watching.