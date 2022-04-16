PTI govt exaggerated jobs figures: Pasha

KARACHI: The figure given by the ousted PTI-led government of new employments was exaggerated while it was wrongly claimed the inflation rate went down.

Speaking in Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, former Finance Minister Hafeez Pasha said only 2.5 million new jobs were created against 5.5 million promised. The inflation rate was put at 7.12 percent contrary to the actual 15 percent, he said adding the unemployment rate reached 9 percent in the PTI government.

Hafeez Pasha also contradicted the Imran government’s claim of 15 percent increase in industrial growth saying it was in fact 1-2 percent. “There was an increase of 5.5 to 6 million in labour force in the country during three-and-a-half year period of PTI government”, he told the anchorperson.