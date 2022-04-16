Five suspected robbers arrested in shootout with police

The District East police on Saturday claimed arresting five members of a Honda Civic gang involved in committing street crime in Karachi.

Officials said Sachal police exchanged fire with five robbers in Punjabi Traders Society near Andalib Chowk, and arrested Dawood Khan, Abid Noah and Taza Gul (with injuries), and Jahangir Khan and Rashid Akram. Five pistols, as many snatched cell phones, cash and other items were said to have been seized from the outlaws.

Sharing details about the shootout, the officials said the five men, with Jahangir and Rashid wearing security guard uniforms, were in a car with the intention of committing a crime when a police party tried to stop them on suspicion. The suspects started firing at the police as soon as they saw them so as to avoid arrest.

The police returned fire, bursting a tyre of the car. The outlaws abandoned the vehicle and took shelter in Punjabi Businessmen's Society. The cops besieged their hiding place from all sides and called in more personnel. The police arrested the suspects shortly after a shooting.

The injured men were taken to hospital. The car was impounded and its verification was said to be under way. The police have registered a case.

Robber killed in Baldia

A suspected robber was killed and his two accomplices wounded in an alleged encounter in Baldia Town. Ittehad Town police said three robbers were trying to snatch a motorcycle from a citizen near Pakora Chowk when cops on a routine patrol reached the scene and tried to arrest them. However, the suspects opened fire at the police in a bid to escape. The police fired back, killing a robber and wounding the other two.

The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi where the killed robber was identified as 19-year-old Zahid, son of Aslam, while the injured suspects as Salman, 18, and Sameer, 17.

Separately, a suspected robber was arrested in an injured state during an encounter with police in Lyari’s Chakiwara area. The suspect, identified as Asghar, son of Malang, was moved to the CHK.