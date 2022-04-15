Islamabad : In an explosive description of American military misadventures, Hang Nguyen and Jamal Qaiser shed light on global mechanisms of power that prompt war machine with an unprecedented candour. Elucidating proxy tragedies of contemporary world, ‘The Western Fiasco’ is an incredible attempt to unravel rationale and superpower intrigue behind proxy wars. Questioning the political slumber of United Nations, the writers also raised drivers of peace, relevance of Western bloc and international institutions while lamenting persistent suffering of civilians. Magnificently explaining extension of superpower rivalry in Afghanistan, Syria and Ukrainian theatre of war, it advocates for humanity`s right to peace under international law.

The heart of argument resides against unbridled covert and overt military interventionism for sake of geopolitical designs. With historical precedents, it also highlights fundamental flaws in international system of collective security, lofty ideals of international disarmament and the settlement of possible disputes between states through an arbitration tribunal. In a spellbinding account of an epic disaster, it narrates the inauspicious culmination of terrorism into deadly adventure in Afghanistan, misjudgement of the social and political environment of country, while comparing 2021 Kabul with 1975 Saigon.

Triggering doubts about raison d’être of WOT, “The Western Fiasco” phenomenally builds case against botched Western effort of inadvertently fuelling more terrorism, it argues that Western bloc has bequeathed internationally active terrorist organisations with state-of-the-art weaponry originating from US stocks. Terming an inevitable consequence of muscular internationalism, it discusses the new waves of refugees and ensuing discord in Europe.

Rendering Syrian quagmire as ‘Small World War’, it elucidates clash of Great Power interests in Syrian theatre of war, UN’s divisiveness, implosion of terrorist tendencies and apocalyptic humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged country. It further debunks UN`s paralysis against the backdrop of Syrian cauldron owing to diametrically opposite interests of various stakeholders involved in this protracted civil war.