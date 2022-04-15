Tailors take customers by surprise due to high rates

Rawalpindi : The new rates set by the tailors have taken the customers by surprise as they have to pay from Rs1,200 to Rs2,500 for the stitching of a single suit for the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

There are three categories of tailors who charge the customers according to the quality and goodwill. Last year, the rate of stitching a suit was between Rs800 and Rs. 1,800. But this year even those tailors who work at comparatively low localities are charging Rs1,200 for a suit.

Though the rush of customers is yet to be seen in markets and bazaars, the tailors have ‘warned’ the customers that they would not receive any orders after 15th of Ramazan. Most tailor shops are using social media and digital platforms these days to promote their businesses. Now they have informed the people that no order would be received after 15th of Ramazan because they never want to push themselves into any difficult situation.

The people who are working in government and private offices would receive their salaries at the end of this month. So it is difficult for them to buy clothes and meet the deadlines of the tailors. The customers always try to convince tailors to accept their orders and deliver them in time for the festive occasion.

Shabbir Hussain, a tailor at Commercial Market, said “Now the fashion trends have changed a lot and we have to spend more time because the customers especially youngsters give photos of models and tell us to make the picture-perfect outfit for them.”

He said, “We have informed the customers but still they will come and argue when we will reject their orders. We also face heated arguments when there is a slight delay in delivering the orders.” He maintained that they have loads of work, so even if they accept the orders they may end up not doing a good job.