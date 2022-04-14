 
5th death anniversary of Mashal observed in Swabi

By Muhammad Farooq
April 14, 2022

SWABI: Fifth death anniversary of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan who had been lynched on April 13, 2017 by an angry mob on the premises of the varsity, was observed here on Wednesday. Muhammad Iqbal, father of Mashal Khan, said that they have attached all their expectations with the apex court.

