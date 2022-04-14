Bilawal meets Pashteen, Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday held a meeting with founder and head of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Manzoor Pashteen and MNA Ali Wazir.

Bilawal also shared his picture with Pashteen and Ali Wazir on his twitter account. PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar was also present. “Pleasure meeting with Manzoor Pashteen and Ali Wazir,” he tweeted after the meeting, saying that dialogue, democracy and development for all were the only solution to Pakistan’s problems.

Later, National Democratic Movement Chairman and Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar held a meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with a delegation comprising Afrasiyab Khattak, Bushra Gohar and others. The political situation in the country was discussed on the occasion.