No truth in reports about selling of necklace: Zulfi

ISLAMABAD: Former special assistant to prime minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari on Tuesday denied that there was any truth in reports about selling of a necklace.
Talking to Geo News, Zulfi Bukhari said that there never had been any talk about the necklace and the allegation were ill-founded and baseless.
Earlier, there were reports quoting Federal Investigation Agency that an inquiry has been initiated against former prime minister Imran Khan for selling a precious necklace from Toshakhana, inflicting a loss to national exchequer.
It was reported that the necklace was sold to a jeweller in Lahore through Zulfi Bukhari for Rs180 million, while only a fraction of that amount was paid to Toshakhana.
