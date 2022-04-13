In Loving Memory of Saadia Khan

Hard to believe, 20 years have already passed since Saadia left us for her eternal abode. She was a semester senior to me when I joined Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) in 1996. I met her for the first time in Girls Hostel and got attracted to her instantly. She was full of life and had smiles to spread all around! Over the years our bond became more than that of friends, she became a sister to me. All the other girls at the hostel had similar feelings for her because of her extraordinary helping demeanor towards everyone. Twenty years have passed since we lost her but memories of her are as fresh in my mind like it was yesterday. She was such a wonderful soul, some of my fondest memories of her are - giving us a wake-up call when we had an early morning class, studying all night before an exam, saving food for each other from the mess, sharing thoughts, opinions and apprehensions, and last but not the least always turning to her for advice. Our time spent together on GIKI was truly a golden period. Shamaila and Saadia shared rooms across from each other and would leave their doors open for ‘cross ventilation’, oh how I miss those simple times and my beautiful friend Saadia. I always thought we would grow old together.

After graduation from GIKI, I got a job in Islamabad where my father owned a small apartment and I started living there with my younger brother. My parents lived in Peshawar and Saadia one day said we were coming to your parents with a proposal for you. I knew Saadia had no brother, was wondering for whom they would bring the proposal? I was happily surprised to know that proposal was not for my marriage, but they were requesting my parents to shifting me from the apartment to their house. Being a very conservative family, I was not sure if my father would agree to it but knowing the immense love between Saadia and myself he agreed to my staying with them. I did not get to stay at Saadia’s house for long because of my admission at Virginia Tech for which I had applied earlier. My time at Saadia’s parent’s home might have been short but it was the most amazing time of my life. Every night Saadia and I would spend time talking to each other for hours, painting silk dupattas and drawing art. On weekends, Saadia’s father would take us for camping and picnics outside Islamabad. During these excursions I realized what a talented individual Saadia was. She was able to ski on the mountains and we once went water skiing as well. She won several awards and was part of documentaries about sports and women’s role in it. She was such a humble individual that she never mentioned these abilities even in passing, she was a trailblazer and paved the path for many to follow. Saadia was a great storyteller, we would spend our evenings where she would narrate interesting anecdotes of her younger days. During this stay with her, we also travelled to Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala to meet Saadia’s Khalas, Phoppos, cousins and other close relatives. Her clan had migrated from East Punjab in 1947 and spoke a very pleasing Punjabi dialect which was easy for me to understand. I found them increasingly large hearted, incredibly courteous and exceptionally hospitable, we had some of the most amazing food on this trip, went shopping in the bazaars of Faisalabad and bought matching red suits. Meeting them was indeed a memorable experience of life. When we came back, Saadia stitched her own clothes and that too with great finesse. She was the vision of grace and elegance.

I also remember the day nostalgically when Saadia came all the way to see me at Virginia Tech University. I felt so happy and took her around to show all interesting and beautiful sights of that area. We had so much fun but didn’t know it was the last time that we were seeing each other. Her favorite song was ‘Country roads, take me home West Virginia’, she sang this when we went to the blue ridge mountain parkway and the natural bridge.

Saadia is gone but has left behind a trail of fond memories in the heart and mind of her friends, class-fellows and colleagues. It is so hard to write about someone who is so close to your heart, I have been wanting to write for so long, but words always escape me. It is impossible to capture the love and friendship that we shared in words. Today, before it is too late, I feel I must pay a small homage to the friendship we shared and the love she bestowed upon me. She was a charismatic individual who touched the hearts of those who had the privilege to know her, and I am fortunate for having met her, for her existence in my life. May she be forever in peace in Janat ul Fardous, I pray for her from depth of my heart.

— Faria Khalid

Seattle, USA