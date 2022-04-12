Maryam Nawaz sitting during an oath-taking ceremony of Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister at President House. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz has warned that those attempting to spread anarchy and create any unrest in the country will be dealt with as per law.

“The PMLN does not believe in political revenge, and we will not take revenge on any political opponent, but the accountability of those involved in scandals will be carried out,” she said while talking to the media at the Parliament House on Monday. Maryam said, “We will get rid of people who were part of the incompetent and anti-people government.

“The PMLN government has not been formed yet, but the stock exchange is improving and we thank Allah Almighty for saving Pakistan and its 220 million people from an incompetent and anti-people government,” she added. “From now onwards, the business community is satisfied that the country's affairs will improve,” she said.

Maryam said Imran Niazi's lies, fabricated allegations, lust for power had not bounds. Asked about the PTI's use of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government resources for nationwide protests and demonstrations, she said there were no political people in the PTI, adding they were grieved at losing the government. She said the PTI did not realise that coming to government and leaving it was part of the game. “They have taken it to heart, but I will advise not to lose hearts’,” she concluded.