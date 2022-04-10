Bilawal to be next foreign minister?

Bilawal speaking in the National Assembly. Photo: Screengrab of PTV video

ISLAMABAD: Amid the anticipation of the outcome of Saturday’s crucial National Assembly session, all eyes are on the prospective candidates for the main positions if a new government is formed, Geo.tv reported.

While the positions of prime minister and president hold importance, the question of who will be the foreign minister under the new government is also important as the joint opposition has been constantly targeting the government for their wrong foreign policies.

According to rumours, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to be appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs; however, in an interview with a foreign publication, the 33-year-old politician said that the decision regarding the ministership will be taken by his party.

Once again, while criticising the government, Bilawal said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made the foreign ministry and National Security Committee (NSC) controversial.



He said that democracy had been damaged during the four-year rule of the PTI; however, the Supreme Court’s judgment is the “first step” towards ridding institutions of controversies.

Regarding the agreement signed with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP), he said that the deal is not based on the demand of MQMP, the agendas also include “my wishes”.

Meanwhile, speaking about PPP’s ties with PMLN, Bilawal acknowledged that there are political and ideological differences between the two parties and “they will remain there in the future as well.”