Customers enjoy Sehri at traditional food spots

Rawalpindi : After removal of corona protocols due to reduction of corona cases to a satisfactory level the customers are greatly enjoying ‘Sehri’ at traditional food spots amid pleasant weather conditions.

The traditional food spots including Kartarpura, Kashmiri Bazaar, Banni, Raja Bazaar, Gawalmandi and Asghar Mall are receiving scores of customers after few years when corona related restrictions never allowed them to entertain customers at their places.

The customers start arriving after midnight and it is always hard to find a place to sit because most of the food shops have very limited space. The ‘lassi’ shops are also quite popular and customers like to enjoy this traditional drink especially at the ‘Sehri’ time.

Hamza Malik, a customer, said “It is good to see that the food outlets are serving their customers in traditional way after lifting of corona protocols. We also came here to enjoy ‘Sehri’ and it is part of our local culture.”

The tradition of eating out on Sehri is popular among the people. The old-city area food street of Kartarpura is one of the popular spots for foodies who always love to indulge in sumptuous 'desi' delights. People come with friends and families to enjoy desi delights like ‘makhni cholay’, ‘nihari’, ‘sri-paya’ and ‘paratha’.

The local restaurants and food outlets are also offering special Sehri packages especially for the families. Now they have permission to use their halls and serve customers without any kind of restriction.

“It is our first experience to enjoy Sehri at a local restaurant. I think the people were waiting for these kinds of opportunities because coronavirus pandemic had entirely changed the overall situation in the society,” said Amir Riaz, a local resident.