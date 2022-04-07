PSB sets up training camps to prepare for mega events

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has initiated training camps in 11 disciplines at various centres of the country for preparation of future international events.

The Board has said in a statement that 339 athletes are being trained by 44 national coaches and four foreign coaches at Islamabad, Lahore and PSB Coaching Centre Quetta.

“The focus is on the fitness level and skill development of these athletes,” the Board said.

The Board added that the camps of athletics, hockey, weightlifting, wushu, wrestling, handball, kabaddi, karate, volleyball, taekwondo and judo are in progress.

The PSB said that the services of more foreign coaches are being hired to develop the skills of athletes and to prepare them for future national duty.

The Board said that it also has special focus on the nutrition of the athletes and their day-to-day financial needs for which pocket money of the trainees has also been doubled.

“More training camps like that of boxing, netball and ju-jitsu are under consideration at the PSB Coaching Centre Karachi,” the Board said.

Meanwhile a senior official of the PSB told ‘The News’ that the Board is providing every facility to the athletes and hopes that they will win laurels for the country.

“The athletes should work hard and focus on their training. We expect some medals from the potential athletes in the coming international events,” the PSB said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan will feature in the Commonwealth Games, Islamic Games, Asian Games and then the South Asian Games which Pakistan will host in March 2023.