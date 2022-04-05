Judiciary’s main responsibility to protect Constitution, says Bilawal

SUKKUR/ SHIKARPUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said it was the chief responsibility of the judiciary to protect the Constitution of Pakistan, which Imran Khan had torn up as a piece of paper.

The PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was talking to the media here on Monday at the Sukkur Airport before moving to Gharhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto to lay a floral wreath on the grave of ZA Bhutto to mark his 43th death anniversary. Bilawal said that it was the prime responsibility of the judiciary to protect the Constitution. He said the nation, as well as political activists, held Imran Khan responsible for the anarchy in the country. Instead of facing the vote of no-confidence, Imran escaped. "Imran's government is no more and his new Pakistan is no more. Let him celebrate his defeat."

Bilawal said that they were democratic people and believe in democracy and sent Imran back through a democratic move. Imran Khan had worked against the Constitution, so it was the right time for the judiciary to clean the mess he had created. "It is a good opportunity for the judiciary to rescue the Constitution and democracy," he said. "We hope that the judiciary will correct the system by declaring the move of Imran Khan as null and void." We will not let anyone play with the Constitution of the nation, constitution of the democracy, Bilawal declared.

The chairman PPP said that Imran Khan's selection and later his government had damaged the institutions. He made every administrative institution controversial. "This guy attended the funeral of democracy. Imran Khan has no idea what happened to him."

Bilawal said that without reforming the electoral system, the election will be controversial and the people will say selection again. "We are ready for election. Despite of unfair elections in the 2013, 2018 and 1990s, we contested the elections." He said that they had always worked for the law and the Constitution and for the rights of people. "Imran Khan inflated prices, snatched people's rights. Imran is a coward, afraid to compete."

Bilawal greeted the PPP activists, saying that Imran Khan's government had ended with their hard work. Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, while addressing the public meeting, said that ZA Bhutto's anniversary is celebrated every year in a grand manner but this year there was no central meeting due to Ramazan. He said that chairman PPP has returned after overthrowing the government of tyrant Prime Minister Imran Khan. The chairman PPP had already said that Niazi should resign. "Bilawal Bhutto has got rid of this tyrant ruler. Now Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will win the election and will be the new Prime Minister of this country," he said.

Nisar Khohro, while addressing the meeting, said that Bilawal Bhutto has returned victorious. He said that 1,800-km-long march of PPP sent Khan home. "We are happy that there will be early elections. Now we will win the election and make Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the prime minister."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party observed the 43rd death anniversary of the former prime minister and founder-chairman of PPP late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Monday. PPP leaders in Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Kashmore and other districts held condolence references and paid rich tributes to ZA Bhutto's services for Pakistan and democracy.