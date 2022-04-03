Bodyguard injured while protecting Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Scotland Yard has registered a complaint against Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf’s sympathizers Shayan Ali and his mother Sadaf Mumtaz for assaulting the bodyguard of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif while he was attempting to keep mother-son duo away from Nawaz Sharif.

Ahsan Dar, who owns the security firm Systematic Security Limited, that provides security to Nawaz Sharif, told this reporter that two security guards from his security firm came under attack from teenager Shayan Ali and his mother Saddaf Mumtaz who belonged to London’s Uxbridge area.

Ahsan Dar said that Shayan Ali and his mother, accompanied by a third man, tried to attack Nawaz Sharif when he was coming out of his office on Saturday afternoon with Dr Adnan Khan and his two security guards.

A police spokesman confirmed that a complaint of assault has been registered.

Ahsan Dar released a picture of the security guard, in which, the blood was oozing out from his forehead. “Shayan Ali hit him and then Sadaf Mumtaz hit him with her purse. The police are investigating the assault and the guard is receiving treatment at the hospital. Systematic Security Limited is taking this attack very seriously. We have asked the police to arrest Shayan Ali and sadaf Mumtaz, they are both violent and have a history of showing violent behaviour at public places,” stated Ahsan Dar.

He added both mother and her son were using abusive language and they rushed towards Nawaz Sharif. At that point, the guards attempted to stop them but Shayan Ali continued his chase and touched the security guard physically. The footage depicted the security guard slapping Shayan Ali in self-defence.

When contacted, Shayan Ali’s father Shahid Ali said Nawaz Sharif’s guards unfairly treated his wife and son. He said that they were there to show Nawaz Sharif’s office to their “cousin”. Shahid Ali said that this was his son’s right to stage a protest against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

Ahsan Dar said around eight people were hiding in cars and jumped out to attack Nawaz Sharif as soon as they saw him coming out. About 10 people, including party members and bodyguards, usually accompany Nawaz Sharif.

It may be recalled that Sadaf Mumtaz also argued with Abid Sher Ali at a London restaurant last year while he was having a meal with his family. She approached him, called him thief and corrupt. Abid Sher Ali responded in the same manner while Sadaf’s son and husband kept making footage and later they made the video viral.